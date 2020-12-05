Janesville’s Jolly Jingle goes on, with precautions

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville's Jolly Jingle has taken over downtown this weekend, with a number of events outside and social distancing and masks required.

Organizers say it was important to find a way to make the event happen, so people could find some joy this holiday season.

"We wanted to make sure, as a community, that we were doing something for the holiday season," said Janesville Recreation Director Shelley Slapak.

Visitors Trevor and Daisy Balk enjoyed their time. "It's absolutely beautiful. It's great to get out and see Santa Claus. I didn't know where we were going to see Santa Claus this year, so it was good they're doing it."

Something special this year, the tree show inside the Lincoln Tallman House has been moved outside.

As part of the display, there are a number of hearts people can decorate to show gratitude and appreciation for healthcare workers at nearby Mercyhealth Hospital.

"Everything is very emotional. We had everything from psychologists saying they were at their breaking point, and they rounded the corner and saw the hearts on the lawn or the trees lit up. And it just gives them peace and courage that people are all supporting them and behind them," said Timothy Maahs, Executive Director of the Rock County Historical Society.

Janesville's Jolly Jingle continues through Sunday.