Lafayette County sheriffs respond to a car crash in Mineral Point

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) -- The Iowa County dispatch received a call just before 7 p.m. Saturday of a crash with minor injuries.

Iowa County gave the call to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, Mineral Point Fire and EMS.

Officials said it was a single car crash that caused minor injuries and the south bound lane of HWY 151 at mile maker 33 to be blocked.

Authorities report they are responding now and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.