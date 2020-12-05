Mild, dry weekend

WKOW (MADISON) - The stretch of dry, generally mild temperatures continues through the weekend.

Highs in the mid-to-upper 30s are likely Saturday and Sunday.

Northerly winds usher in cold air, although calm winds are expected with speeds only getting up to 5 mph on Saturday.

Saturday remains dry, with mostly sunny skies.

A few passing flurries are possible Saturday night into Sunday, with chances continuing Sunday. No precipitation is expected.

Dry weather continues into next week, along with mild temperatures.

Today: Mostly sunny. High 39. Wind: N 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold. Low 24. Wind: NNW 5.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a passing PM flurry possible. High 37. Wind: NW 5. Passing flurry possible at night.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny. Low 26. High 38.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Low 28. High 40.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & milder. Low 30. High 46.

Thursday (Hannukah begins): Mostly to partly sunny. Low 31. High 45.

Friday: Partly sunny. Low 30. High 40.