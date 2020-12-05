One person injured in a rollover in Iowa County

MOSCOW TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- One person was injured after a rollover crash in Iowa County Saturday evening.

Iowa County Dispatch received a call just after 6 p.m. about a one vehicle rollover on State Road 39 near Moscow Road in the Moscow Township.

Hollandale Fire, Blanchardville Fire, Blanchardville EMS, Mineral Point EMS and New Glarus EMS assisted at the scene. And Bossert’s Towing assisted with the vehicle.

According to deputies one person was transported for injuries.