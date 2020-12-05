Santa safely visits kids in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Santa Claus paid an early visit to some good little boys and girls in Sun Prairie Saturday.

The Sun Prairie Lions Club called him in.

For $25, families can sign up to have Santa stop by, say hello and leave a bag of candy.

Santa says he's had fun doing and staying safe during the pandemic.

"What makes this all the more special this year is with everyone being isolated this year at home and not being able to go out and do what they want to do, see Santa at the mall, go out and do holiday cheer, this is bringing so much cheer to everyone. And the feedback we're getting from the community is just tremendous. Kids that can't necessarily leave the house are getting to see Santa and they're getting a smile on their face," said Santa.

For more information on how Santa can stop by your house in the area, click here.