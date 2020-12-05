Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 64, Menomonie 52
De Pere 75, Stevens Point 52
Fall Creek 81, Augusta 57
Horicon 66, Valley Christian 54
Lake Mills 76, Williams Bay 50
Lourdes Academy 89, Oakfield 48
Marshall 75, Baraboo 43
Neenah 87, Appleton North 54
Reedsburg Area 58, Portage 57
Two Rivers 58, Hilbert 26
Wabeno 61, Rosholt 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baraboo vs. Fort Atkinson, ccd.
Shorewood vs. Heritage Christian, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Kickapoo 50, Brookwood 27
Peshtigo 58, Marinette 32
University School of Milwaukee 51, Heritage Christian 29
West Allis Nathan Hale 71, Cudahy 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Spooner vs. Barron, ppd.
