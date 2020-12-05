Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

4:30 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 64, Menomonie 52

De Pere 75, Stevens Point 52

Fall Creek 81, Augusta 57

Horicon 66, Valley Christian 54

Lake Mills 76, Williams Bay 50

Lourdes Academy 89, Oakfield 48

Marshall 75, Baraboo 43

Neenah 87, Appleton North 54

Reedsburg Area 58, Portage 57

Two Rivers 58, Hilbert 26

Wabeno 61, Rosholt 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baraboo vs. Fort Atkinson, ccd.

Shorewood vs. Heritage Christian, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Kickapoo 50, Brookwood 27

Peshtigo 58, Marinette 32

University School of Milwaukee 51, Heritage Christian 29

West Allis Nathan Hale 71, Cudahy 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Spooner vs. Barron, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

