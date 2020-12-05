Scammers target student loan borrowers, offer to cancel debt for fee

MADISON (WKOW) -- Navient, one of the largest student loan services in the country, recently settled a student loan forgiveness lawsuit. Several other lawsuits are still pending.

While these lawsuit outcomes will likely not significantly change what borrowers owe, scammers have already put plans in motion to make you think that's the case.

Tiffany Schultz with the Better Business Bureau says the scammers will ask for your credit card information so they can charge you a monthly fee. The fee you think is going towards your student loan debt relief is really going into a scammer's pocket.

"Be very wary if somebody calls you representing Navient because nobody from Navient is going to call you to forgive your bill," she said.

If you get a call like this, Schutlz says you should not take callers at their word.

"You can also call the company to get a phone number to call back," said Schultz. "If somebody hangs up on you or doesn't want to provide the information to you, it's likely a scam."

If you have questions about it, you should reach out to your loan servicer or visit the BBB's website.