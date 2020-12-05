Ski hills open for the season with extra COVID safety precautions

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- Satruday was a good day for the first big weekend at many ski hills.

Tyrol Basin in Mount Horeb opened earlier in the week with plenty of COVID restrictions in place.

While the snow may not yet be natural, people were eager to get out for the start of the season.

"I actually got out here yesterday, last night, and took a few laps," snowboarder Parker Pitts said. "It was alright, conditions weren't as nice as today but it was something."

Pitts was one of many excited to be back on the slopes this weekend.

General manager Nathan McGree says the weather wasn't helping set-up.

"This year we were actually a little behind the ball at least here at Tyrol," McGree said. "Last year we opened November 10th, so we're a little late here. We always try to get open as early as we can, so that's been a little different for us."

While they had a bit of a later start than they were expecting McGree says that extra time actually helped them prepare for their new COVID protocols this year.

"We're requiring masks both inside and out to keep people safe and we're trying to social distance everyone," he said. "Our running joke is that if you're closer than six feet together on skis you got bigger problems than COVID."

They even have ski staff monitoring out to make sure people keep their masks on.

"I definitely feel safer," Pitts said. "I was in line and I was going down the run and my mask must have come down, the ski patrol asked me to put it back up and I thought that was very nice of them to be looking out for me like that."

On top of that, they've updated their disinfecting procedure for rental gear, with a more thorough cleaning process -- all to try and provide some safe fun outside, with what could be a long winter ahead.

"Just getting people outside is so important for mental health and people have really been cooped up," McGree said.