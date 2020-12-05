Wisconsin women’s basketball falls in conference-opener at Iowa

IOWA CITY (WKOW)-- The Wisconsin women's basketball team traveled to Iowa for its Big Ten opener on Saturday afternoon. The Badgers fell 85-78.

The Badgers took away positives from the loss. They out-rebounded Iowa 49-33 with 17 offensive boards. Sophomore Sydney Hilliard contributed a career-high 26 points, leading all scorers.

However, Wisconsin only shot 43.5% from the floor and 19% from three-point range.

Wisconsin is now 1-1. The Badgers host Rutgers on Dec. 11.