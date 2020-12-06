Above average temps through the work week

WKOW (MADISON) - This stretch of dry weather with above average temperatures will continue.

We'll see some clouds and a few late day flurries today, and then plenty of sunshine into next week.

Highs in the upper 30s are expected.

Today: Partly sunny with a few late PM & evening flurries. High 38. Wind: NW 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries early. Low 26. Wind: N 5.

Monday: Partly sunny. High 38. Wind: N-W 5.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Low 28. High 40.

Wednesday: Sunny & mild. Low 32. High 48.

Thursday (Hannukah begins): Mostly sunny & mild. Low 31. High 46.

Friday: Partly sunny with showers possible. Low 34. High 40.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Low 29. High 37.