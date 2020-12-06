Austria postpones some virus testing after huge snowstorm

BERLIN (AP) — Several Alpine communities in Austria put mass testing for coronavirus temporarily on hold and others were urged to follow suit after a storm dumped huge amounts of snow on the region. Some parts of the province of Tyrol saw 70 centimeters (27.5 inches) of snow fall overnight and another 110 centimeters (43 inches) were expected on Sunday, Austria’s APA news agency reported. Avalanche warnings were issued in the region and in neighboring Italy and Switzerland. The Brenner Pass highway between Austria and Italy was partially closed. Austria on Friday started a voluntary mass virus testing program that officials hope will prevent long, hard lockdowns in the future.