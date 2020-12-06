VegPro recalls baby spinach due to potential salmonella contamination

(WKOW)-- One of the largest vegetable suppliers in Canada, which also distributes to the United States, is recalling some baby spinach over concerns of possible salmonella contamination.

VegPro International issued the recall for its "Fresh Attitude" baby spinach. It was packaged in 5- and 11-ounce clear plastic containers with “best before” dates of Dec. 4 (11 oz.) and Dec. 4 and 5 (5 oz.).

VegPro International was not able to confirm which retail stores sold the spinach in the U.S.

A spokesperson for VegPro says no illnesses have ben reported.