Community bands together for family who lost home to fire

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A family of 9 lost everything in a fire in Sun Prairie Friday, now they're living out of a hotel.

But helping them stay positive is the support they are receiving from strangers, and knowing everyone made it out safely.

The day for the Green family went from bad to worse Friday.

"We got into a car crash, the car hit us from the side," Jayla Green said.

Green knew she had to call her mom for help.

"My mom, hurried up and rushed out of the house and that day she was cooking us a dinner," she said. "I guess the grease was still on but we realized it when we were still at the scene."

By the time they raced back home, their house was in flames. There were still 3 people in the house.

That's when six-year-old Santiana hopped into action, called 911, and helped get everybody else out.

"I told my auntie that that the grease was boiling and then when we all came upstairs the pan was on fire," Santiana said. "Then I grabbed the baby and we all went outside."

While everybody was safe, they've lost everything, and they had just paid nearly $2,000 dollars in rent.

That's when Michael Johnson with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County heard what happened.

"The immediate issue was making sure they had housing, they had a place to sleep and a place to eat and we'll make sure the kids get christmas toys," he said.

For now they're staying at a hotel, but Metcalfe's Market was able to get them enough groceries for the next month, and a local Target provided them a shopping trip at a 70 percent discount.

"They lost everything to the point that [Santiana] went into Target with no shoes on," Johnson said.

He also helped start a Go Fund me to help them get back on their feet, that will help get them into a new place.

"We didn't know where we were going to go, or whose house we were going to stay at or what was going to happen so [her mom] panicked a lot more and she was worried and we were worried for her," Green said. "Just knowing that people came and supported is good."