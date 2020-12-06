German experts defuse WWII-era bomb found in Frankfurt

BERLIN (AP) — German explosives experts have successfully defused and disposed of a 1,100-pound bomb in the country’s financial capital Frankfurt, which was dropped during World War II and discovered during recent construction. Some 13,000 residents were evacuated from the city’s Gallus district Sunday and trains were stopped from running through the area as Hesse state experts went to work on the bomb. The bomb was found during construction on Thursday. Even 75 years after the end of World War II such finds are relatively common in Germany; testament to the ferocity of the conflict.