Holiday decorations are flying off of store shelves

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Right now holiday decorations are flying off the shelves at area stores.

The Bruce Company in Middleton says sales are strong for trees, ornaments and all sorts of decorations -- but especially lights.

The business says decorating for the season is a way people can make things feel as close to normal as possible right now.

"I think that a lot of people are decorating the outsides of their house because they can share that with people," said The Bruce Company's Lisa Briggs. "You can't really have loved ones coming over, can't have family gatherings. But certainly you can share your holiday spirit with everybody via the outside of your house."

Decoration sales have been up at The Bruce Company since about mid-October and have only been increasing since then.

You can submit your holiday lights photos to us for a chance to win a $250 gift card to Outlets in the Dells. Learn more at wkow.com/holidaylights.