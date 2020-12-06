Make a Chocolate Mascarpone Pie for the holidays

(WKOW) -- The holidays are the perfect time to try new recipes . Sunday on Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend, Debbie Crave with the Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese company shared a recipe for a Chocolate Mascarpone Pie.

Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients:

Crumb crust:

· 1 cup chocolate wafer cookie crumbs

· 3 Tbsp. sugar

· ¼ cup butter, melted, plus more for pan

Filling:

· 16 oz. Crave Brothers Farmstead Classics Mascarpone

· 6 oz. semi-sweet chocolate, melted

· 2 Tbsp. Kahlua or Amaretto

Directions:

1. For the crust: Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Butter a 9-inch pie pan. Stir the cookie crumbs, sugar, and melted butter together. Press the crumbs evenly in the pan. Bake six minutes. Set aside to cool. (Or you can purchase an oreo cookie crust.)

2. For the filling: In a large bowl and using a large spoon, stir the mascarpone and melted chocolate together until blended and no white streaks remain. Stir in the Kahlua or Amaretto. Immediately spread the filling in the cooled crust. Cover and refrigerate one hour. Serve with whipped cream.

Yield: Serves 8