Pakistan: 7 virus patients die after oxygen supply ran out

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Seven patients being treated for the coronavirus died after their hospital in northwest Pakistan ran out of oxygen supplies. A spokesman at Khyber Teaching Hospital, the second largest hospital in the city of Peshawar, said the patients died Saturday night when the vendor who supplies the hospital with medical oxygen to refill tanks with failed to arrive in time. Officials say they have ordered an investigation into the incident and have promised to make the facts of the case public. Pakistan, a country of around 220 million people, has recorded around 416,500 cases of the virus nationwide, including more than 8,360 deaths.