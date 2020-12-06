Semi rollover in Argyle Township

ARGYLE TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- No injuries occurred after a semi rolled over Saturday morning in Argyle Township.

Lafayette County deputies, Argyle Fire and EMS responded to a semi rollover on Everson Road just before 9:30 a.m.

According to officials, Daniel J. Tourdot, 22, of Brooklyn, was driving eastbound on County Highway G in his semi when he tried to turn north onto Everson Road.

Tourdot told deputies the milk in his trailer shifted and caused the semi to leave the road and overturn.

The semi and trailer were towed from the scene and took severe damage.

Deputies reported no injuries, and Tourdot refused EMS.