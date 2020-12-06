Some Dodgeville students set to return to in-person learning

DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- The Dodgeville School District is bringing younger students back into classrooms after a nearly six-week stint of virtual learning.

Students in the early learner program through fourth grade will resume in-person learning on Monday.

District Administrator Paul Weber said getting students back into classrooms while maintaining safety has been a priority.

"For some students, in-person instruction is, by far, the best way that they're going to learn," he said. "For some, [it's] the only way they're going to learn."

However, he said the decision to transition back into classrooms isn't without risk.

"There's really not a right or wrong answer to any of this," he said. "You're really putting yourself on a continuum of risk whenever you make one of these decisions. We understand the important that the school community works together on stopping the spread of the virus, but at the same time, we also understand we have a lot of families that are hurting. We have a lot of kids that are hurting academically, socially [and] emotionally."

Some older students will also move back to in-person learning at the discretion of principals. Weber said this will include students with higher needs and those with limited internet access.

"The principals were receiving emails and calls, saying 'We're struggling here. We need to get our kids back into the building,'" Weber said. "Especially for a a lot of the higher needs kids, they felt that the student may be regressing, and it was important that they had that ability to connect with the teacher on a daily basis."

Weber said he knows some parents might not feel comfortable sending their children back into classrooms, and he said the district respects that decision and will work with families.

"This is not an all-or-nothing proposition," he said. "We fully expect that we are going to have a number of parents who feel that way."

Weber said the state of the pandemic makes it too difficult to predict what the rest of the school year will look like, but he said his focus is consistency.

"To pivot every couple of weeks is not good for anybody," he said. "It's difficult for kids, it's difficult for staff, it's difficult for parents. And so I think one thing that we've learned is that consistency matters, whether it's in the virtual world or the in person world."

Weber said the district is not relying solely on specific benchmarks when assessing if all students can return to in-person learning or if a return to all virtual learning is necessary.

"Benchmarks are great, but we need flexibility," he said. "I think sometimes with the benchmarks, we can paint ourselves into a corner. So I think what we need to be able to do is use those benchmarks as guidance, but not as a hard cap."