MADISON (WKOW) -- Expect another warm-up mid-week before a large system moves in during the weekend.





A few flurries are possible through Monday morning with no accumulation expected. Lows will drop into the middle to upper 20s.



Another mild trend takes back over Tuesday and Wednesday with highs nearing 50 Wednesday.



We are tracking a system Friday and Satuday. At this point, it looks like there is a much better chance for rain than snow.