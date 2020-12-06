UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world

LONDON (AP) — The coronavirus vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech has landed and was being transported in super-cold containers to hospitals across the U.K. That’s to get ready for the start on Tuesday of the country’s biggest-ever immunization program. Around 800,000 doses of the vaccine are set to be ready. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reportedly dubbed Tuesday “V-Day,” a nod to triumphs in World War II. Last week the U.K. became the first country to authorize the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for emergency use. In trials, the vaccine was shown it has 95% efficacy. Governments and health agencies around the world will be monitoring the British vaccination program to note its successes and failures and adjust their own plans accordingly.