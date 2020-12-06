Venezuelans wait for results from boycotted congress vote

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s socialist party was poised to gain control of the National Assembly, the country’s last major independent institution, in congressional elections boycotted by the main opposition coalition. Official results had not yet been released by late Sunday night, but analysts they say are a near-foregone conclusion with the vote largely shunned by rival candidates as rigged. Earlier, supporters from Maduro’s United Socialist Party of Venezuela had gathered at the Plaza Bolivar in central Caracas for a celebration, but most government officials had left leading to expectations that results would not be announced until Monday morning.