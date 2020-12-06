VFW hosts drive-thru Toys for Tots event

MADISON (WKOW) -- Almost a week into December, Toys for Tots donations are in full swing.

Sunday, VFW Post 7591 held a drive-thru collection. They participate in Toys for Tots each year, and usually they make a whole day of it.

This year, things had to be different due to the pandemic -- but they were still happy with how many toys they were able to collect.

"We really look forward to doing this every year," said John Looze. "Normally, we have a lot of festivities going on here with live bands and raffles and things like that, but because of COVID, obviously we're a little bit less this year. So we've got this drive-thru going this year, and it seems to be going well, and people are showing their generosity again this year."

WKOW is also collecting donations for Toys for Tots. You can drop them off at our studio, or at other locations listed here: wkow.com/toysfortots.