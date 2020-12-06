VIRUS TODAY: Officials urge vigilance; failing grades soar

Top health officials warned Americans not to let their guard down, as a COVID-19 vaccine is perhaps just days away from being available in the U.S. Health experts are hoping Joe Biden’s administration will put in place something Donald Trump’s has not — a comprehensive national testing strategy. And schools around the country are confronting “off the rails” numbers of failing grades amid the pandemic. School districts have reported the number of students failing classes has risen by as many as two or three times.