Venezuela vote likely to give Congress to Maduro’s party

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s congressional election will almost certainly give President Nicolás Maduro control over the country’s last major independent institution. But Sunday’s vote will do little to improve his image at home and abroad. Maduro already has the loyalty of the courts, the military, prosecutors and other institutions. He’s seeking to load the National Assembly with members of his United Socialist Party of Venezuela, and critics say he’s guaranteed that by rigging the system to smother the last remnants of democracy in Venezuela. An opposition coalition led by U.S.-backed politician Juan Guaidó is boycotting the vote. The U.S. and European Union, have already declared the vote a sham.