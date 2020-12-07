Asian stocks follow Wall Street lower amid virus worries

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks have followed Wall Street lower as surging coronavirus infections in the United States and some other countries tempered investor optimism about development of possible vaccines. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Rising virus case numbers have prompted some U.S. states and European governments to reimpose curbs on travel and business, setting back an economic recovery. Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.2% as health care, finance and energy stocks declined.