Badgers, Louisville postpone men’s basketball game

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers men's basketball team announced in a press release Monday that its game against Louisville has been postponed.

The game had originally been scheduled for Wednesday.

In its place, the Badgers will host Rhode Island at the Kohl Center in a game that will be carried on the Big Ten Network. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

UW-Madison is working with Louisville to find a new date. The press release did not say why the game was postponed.

The Badgers also said that the Dec. 21 home matchup against Nebraska will start at 6 p.m. and be carried on FS1.