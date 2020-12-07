Beloit police investigate early morning homicide

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police in Beloit are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning.

According to police, the incident happened around 6:21 a.m. in the 1000 block of 10th Street.

A man was shot and sent to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Police are using the Rock County Dive Team to assist in the investigation at the Portland Avenue bridge.

Police say there is currently no threat to public, but they are asking the public to avoid both areas.