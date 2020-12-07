Police make arrest in Beloit homicide

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide Monday morning in Beloit.

Mario, T. Tucker, 34, is currently in custody, Beloit police said at a Monday afternoon news conference.

He was arrested nearby at the Portland Avenue Bridge. Police say they saw Tucker throw something into the water, so police spent much of the day searching the river under the bridge.

Police say the suspect and the victim had apparently had a disagreement before the suspect shot the victim, according to witnesses at the scene.

The victim is a 50-year-old man and Beloit resident.

Police say Tucker had been living at the home where the shooting took place for less than a week, and had previously lived in Janesville.

Witnesses gave police a detailed description of the shooter, leading them to Tucker.