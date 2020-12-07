California unveils smartphone tool to trace virus cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is rolling out a voluntary smartphone tool to alert people if they spent time near someone who tests positive for the coronavirus as cases and hospitalizations soar throughout the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the tool on Monday. People can opt in to use it starting Thursday. Officials say the tool doesn’t track people’s identities or locations. It uses Bluetooth wireless signals to detect when two phones are within 6 feet of each other for at least 15 minutes. Sixteen other states plus Guam and Washington, D.C. have made available the system co-created by Apple and Google. Most residents of those places aren’t using it.