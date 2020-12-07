Deadline for Affordable Health Care coverage approaching

(WKOW) -- Wisconsinites have just over a week to sign up for health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

The deadline is December 15. That is the deadline for all new and returning customers.

All plans the plans offered through the ACA cover essential health benefits including doctors visits and mental health services, pre-existing conditions like asthma or diabetes and preventative services.

Those who are interested in signing up can do so here. For Spanish resources, click here.