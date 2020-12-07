EU tells online platforms to better explain search rankings

LONDON (AP) — The European Commission said in guidelines released Monday that Internet companies such as Google and Amazon should be more transparent in explaining how the search rankings work on their platforms. The EU guidelines are aimed at helping businesses selling online by making competition fairer for all-important product search rankings. Internet companies will have to share with businesses the information they need to improve the presentation and online profile of their goods and services sold via the platforms. The EU’s digital chief said the guidelines set the standard for algorithmic ranking transparency and will increase fairness in the online platform economy.