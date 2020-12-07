Feud over pier that provides access to Lake Mendota heads to court

MAPLE BLUFF (WKOW) -- Homeowners in Maple Bluff have relied on a small piece of land for nearly 100 years to access Lake Mendota, but the land's new owner argues they have no right to put in a pier.

The parcel of land, known as Outlot D, was establish in the 1920s as a right-of-way and allowed people to pass over land owned by someone else. For decades, those who lived in the community put a pier in to have access the lake.

The right-of-way clause is in the deeds of nearly 100 homes in the neighborhood, so over the years, many families used the pier.

The new owner of the lot filed a lawsuit to get rid of the pier. He tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he's simply trying to establish what the right-of-way actually allows residents to do. His attorney adds, there may have been piers in the past, but that's not part of the agreement.

"Maple Bluff is a really close-knit family community," said homeowner Chris Drewes, who is named in the lawsuit. "The last thing we wanted was a lawsuit. All we wanted to do was use our rights, and exercise our rights to have a pier and enjoy the lake just like many others."

A judge is expected to decide whether the right-of-way should allow the ability to place a pier in the water.

"One interpretation is the deed never explicitly granted a pier as part of the right-of-way," said Dawes. "However there is a unique case, or similar case, in 1963 in Fuller's Woods, adjacent to Maple Bluff, and the judge sided that the main intent of the right-of-way was to have a pier so you could access the water."

27 News has reached out to the new property owner's attorneys for further comment.