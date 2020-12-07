French-Lebanese linked to Sarkozy probe released in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s prosecutor general has ordered the release of a Lebanese-French businessman linked to the probe of alleged illegal funding of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s election campaign more than a decade ago. Ziad Takieddine is wanted by France and was arrested in Lebanon on Friday based on an Interpol notice. Lebanon’s prosecutor general ordered his release but banned him from traveling and confiscated his passport. Sarkozy is being investigated for alleged illegal financing of his 2007 campaign by the regime of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi. Takieddine backtracked in November from his accusation against Sarkozy, prompting the former French president to ask prosecutors to drop the case against him.