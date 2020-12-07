High court hears Nazi-era cases from Germany, Hungary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is struggling with whether to allow two lawsuits stemming from claims of property taken from Jews in Germany and Hungary during the Nazi era to continue in U.S. courts. One case was brought by a group of Hungarian Holocaust survivors. The other case involves the heirs of Jewish art dealers and the 1935 sale of a collection of medieval Christian artwork called the Guelph Treasure. During nearly three hours of arguments both conservative and liberal justices seemed concerned about closing U.S. courts to lawsuits like the two before them but also about improperly entangling American courts in foreign policy.