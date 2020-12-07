In defiance of Gov. Evers, Republicans put up their own Christmas tree at the Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two state lawmakers put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol rotunda last week, in defiance of Gov. Evers who said the annual tree would not go up because of the pandemic.

Republican Reps. Paul Tittl and Shae Sortwell posted a YouTube video of the installation last Thursday. WATCH

"So this week, we decided to put up a Christmas tree in the Capitol for all the staff in the building to enjoy. This year has also been horrible for many, so we wanted this tree to be something everyone can look forward to seeing and have a sense of hope," Tittl wrote on Twitter.

Every year kids in Wisconsin look forward to making hand-made ornaments to decorate the Christmas tree. This tree gives kids throughout Wisconsin the opportunity to make their own ornaments and send them to our offices to decorate the tree. — Rep. Paul Tittl (@reptittl) December 3, 2020

According to the Associated press, the two representatives asked the Department of Administraiton on Dec. 1 for a permit to erect an “historical display” in the rotunda from Dec. 1 through Jan. 6.

The DOA denied the permit. The lawmakers set up a Christmas tree in the rotunda anyway, complete with a sign saying the tree is theirs and no one should remove it.