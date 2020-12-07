In new motion, Trump lawyers ask judge to throw out some Dane, Milwaukee County ballots

MADISON (WKOW) -- Lawyers for President Donald Trump filed a new motion in Milwaukee County court asking that many ballots be thrown out of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The motion came in a lawsuit brought by Trump, his campaign and Vice President Mike Pence challenging Wisconsin's election results.

Lawyers for Trump and his campaign asked the court to order a broad swath of ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties not be counted in Wisconsin's already-certified election results.

The votes targeted by the motion included in-person absentee ballots, incomplete ballots, ballots cast by people who identified themselves as "indefinitely confined" and ballots submitted at Madison's Democracy in the Park events.

The lawsuit is on appeal after the Wisconsin Supreme Court refused to hear the case and directed it back down to the district court level.

Wisconsin Supreme Chief Justice Patience Roggensack appointed Reserve Judge Stephen Simanek to hear the appeal.

The case is scheduled for a hearing Thursday afternoon.