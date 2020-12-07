Indian couple help traditional artisans get back to business

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian couple has launched a campaign to help traditional artisans sell their products on an online platform called Direct Create. The online marketing and collaboration platform set up by a designer and an architect husband and wife has come as a huge relief for craftsmen living in remote parts of the country who usually rely on exhibitions and physical markets to showcase and sell their arts and crafts. A nationwide lockdown that halted the economy as India battled the coronavirus pandemic posed a huge problem for such artisans.