Madison man accused of disrupting downtown diners in June takes plea agreement

MADISON MAN (WKOW) -- The Madison man accused of disrupting diners and restaurants in downtown Madison during protests in June was convicted today of several misdemeanors when a judge accepted a plea deal.

Devonere Johnson, 28, was taken into custody June 23 outside The Coopers Tavern on Main Street. Johnson, who goes by the name Yeshua Musa, helped set up a protest June 13 that blocked traffic on East Washington Avenue.

Johnson pleaded guilty to four misdemeanors. One was for being a party to a crime of criminal damage to property for damaging the Law Enforcement Memorial at the state Capitol.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of resisting an officer connected to the incident June 23 at the restaurant.

As part of a plea agreement, Johnson was sentenced to 30 days for each count, which has been completed through time served.

He also has been ordered to pay restitution.

Three felony counts were dismissed as part of the agreement.

Johnson earlier pleaded guilty to federal charges of extortion for allegedly threatening to destroy a downtown business unless he got free food and beer.

Johnson will be sentenced Jan. 27 in the federal case and is expected to be placed under two years of federal supervision.