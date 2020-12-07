Madison police warn of catalytic converter thieves

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are warning people to watch out for thieves after a man reported seeing two men steal a catalytic converter.

Officers say the witness told them he heard a grinding sound Sunday morning coming from beneath a SUV that was parked in the lot of his N. Thompson Dr. apartment complex. There was one man under the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander and another who was standing nearby, acting as a lookout.

The man who had beneath the SUV got up and was holding a power tool as well as a piece of the Outlander. It turned out to be its catalytic converter.

The witness watched as the men drove off in a gray Dodge Charger or Ford Mustang, which he said appeared to have a Minnesota license plate.

Around the same time, the MPD got a call from a homeowner on Bob-O-Link Lane who interrupted someone who was attempting to steal her car's catalytic converter. The victim described the getaway car similarly to what the witness on N. Thompson Dr. had seen, adding it had dark tinted windows.