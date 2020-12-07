National Zoo extends panda deal with China through 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Zoo has struck a new extension of its longstanding agreement with the Chinese government that will keep the zoo’s iconic giant pandas in Washington for another three years. But the agreement calls into question the long-term future of the zoo’s popular panda exhibit, as it calls for all three pandas, baby and his parents, to return to China at the end of 2023. Zoo officials say they fully expect to negotiate a new panda loan agreement with their Chinese counterparts when the time comes.