NY Philharmonic musicians agree to 4 years of wage cuts

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Philharmonic, silenced from performances at Lincoln Center since March by the novel coronavirus pandemic, has agreed to a four-year labor contract with its musicians through Sept. 20, 2024, that retains wage cuts throughout the entire deal. The orchestra says both sides had ratified the agreement, which calls for players to earn 75% of minimum scale through Aug. 31, 2023, which comes to $2,214 weekly. Compensation increases to 80% of scale through the first six months of the following fiscal year, which comes to $2,362 weekly, and 90% for the following six months, $2,657.