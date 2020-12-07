Official: Trump to attend the Army-Navy game at West Point

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend this weekend’s Army-Navy football game at the U.S. Military Academy’s home field. The athletic director of the U.S. Naval Academy on Monday told a board that oversees the academy that Trump will attend. The 121st game between the two service academies was initially scheduled to be played at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, but limits on the crowd size due to the COVID-19 pandemic would have prevented all midshipmen and cadets from attending. Chet Gladchuk is Navy’s athletic director. He says it will be the first time the game will be played at an academy’s home field since 1943.