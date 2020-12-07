Pearl Harbor ceremony to honor those killed in 1941 attack

HONOLULU (AP) — Officials are scheduled to gather in Pearl Harbor to remember those killed in the 1941 Japanese attack. But public health measures adopted because of the coronavirus pandemic mean no survivors will be present. The military will broadcast video of the ceremony live online for survivors and members of the public to watch from afar. USS Utah survivor Warren Upton says it’s too bad he can’t be there in person, but that it’s for safety reasons. The 101-year-old plans to watch the ceremony from his home in California. A moment of silence is scheduled to be held at 7:55 a.m.. That’s the same time the attack began 79 years ago.