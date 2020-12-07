Pre-trial hearings in Brussels attacks start at NATO’s ex-HQ

BRUSSELS (AP) — More than four years after suicide bombings killed 32 people and injured hundreds in Brussels, pre-trial hearings started Monday in the outskirts of the Belgian capital to determine which suspects will eventually be tried. The hearings _ mainly procedural _ are set to last 10 days and are the final step before a trial on terror charges can start next year. Brussels has one of world’s biggest courthouse, but the old Poealert Palace of Justice has been deemed unfit to host the behind closed door hearings. Instead, judges, lawyers, suspects and some 650 plaintiffs will gather over the next two weeks at the former NATO headquarters.