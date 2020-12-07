Second Harvest Foodbank receives 40,000 cartons of shelf-stable milk cartons

MADISON (WKOW) -- With continued demand for food due to COVID-19, food banks are in need of donations.

According to Feeding America, 80% of food banks are serving more people than they were this time last year, with many people visiting food banks for the first time.

Kemps, a local milk brand with a processing facility in Cedarburg, is donating 175,000 shelf-stable “Giving Cow” milk cartons to Wisconsin food banks, with 40,000 of the packs going to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, which will distribute to food pantries and shelters throughout southwestern Wisconsin.

The Giving Cow Packs have a shelf life of up to 12 months, while typically fresh milk only has a shelf life of 20 days.

"A product like this, which is shelf-stable, will still provide those nutrients, that great source of protein, and yet, its something that won't have to be put into a refrigerator," said Kris Tazelaar, Director of Marketing and Communications for Second Harvest Foodbank.

Second Harvest says its giving away 50% more food than it was at this time last year. The foodbank asking for donations of other shelf-stable products, like peanut butter, pasta, boxed meals, and cereal.