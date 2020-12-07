Staying active key to a healthy holiday

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the holidays upon us, it's easy to get swept away with an unhealthy diet and workout routine. But it doesn't have to be that way.

Fitness Expert Abby Nouis from QuickHIT in Madison joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team Monday to discuss ways we can stay healthy.

Nouis said everyone deserves those big holiday meals, but it's important to not let that snowball into bad eating habits.

"So making sure we're trying to eliminate those simple carbohydrates, things like soda, baked goods, fruit juice, and many breakfast cereals," she explained.

You can replace those with complex carbohydrates like whole grains, fruits, veggies and nuts.

Nouis said when it comes to fitness, there's a misconception. Many people think cardio will help you burn calories after a big meal, but she said strength training is also very important.

"In addition to building that lean muscle, it also helps us burn fat even when we're not working out, which is great. So muscle is an active tissue and fat is not, which means that muscle is burning calories at rest, and fat isn't," said the fitness expert.

In the end, Nouis said staying active is key to managing fitness throughout the holidays, even if that just means getting you 10,000 steps in each day.

