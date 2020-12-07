Surveillance cameras in Beaver Dam solve recent vandalism

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- Two perpetrators were caught on camera vandalizing the Rotary Light's display at Swan Park in Beaver Dam.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reported that when a community member observed the lights in the park Wednesday night, this person saw the Gingerbread House's door kicked in, and the doorknob had been broken, who reported the vandalism to Beaver Dam Police.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt and Chair of the Rotary Lights Committee arrived at the park shortly after to do some maintenance on the lights. He found Beaver Dam Officer Brad Konkel investigating the incident. Sheriff Schmidt was able to take care of the damages the next day.

This year, due to a large donation from the Interquest and other community donations, the display had a camera system installed.

Sheriff Schmidt reviewed the footage and passed it along to Officer Konkel, who identified the suspects and got a confession from them.

Officials will not release the identities of the two juveniles involved in the vandalism because of their ages.

Sheriff Schmidt thanked Officer Konkel and the Beaver Dam Police Department for their work again since this is the second year in a row, perpetrators have been caught for vandalizing the park.