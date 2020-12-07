US senator seeks update on contractor taken in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic senator is calling on the State Department to prioritize the return of an American contractor believed to have been taken by a Taliban-linked militant network in Afghanistan earlier this year. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about one of her constituents, Mark Frerichs. The letter comes weeks after Pompeo held what are likely his last meetings with the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators trying to hammer out a peace deal. It is unclear to what extent Frerichs was discussed during those meetings. Frerichs, of Lombard, Illinois, disappeared in late January.