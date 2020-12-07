UW System extends COVID-19 surge testing through Christmas

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin System COVID-19 surge testing sites will operate at least until Christmas, System President Tommy Thompson announced Monday.

The 22 sites located on or near UW campuses provide free rapid-response COVID-19 testing to community members, students, and employees.

Since opening in early November, the sites have administered about 100,000 Abbott BinaxNOW tests.

Originally, System officials estimated the sites would operate for about six weeks, or through mid-December. The UW System says because of added support from the United States Department of Health and Human Services to meet the demand, surge testing will continue up until at least Christmas.

The UW System surge testing sites are the first in the country to use the new Abbott BinaxNOW tests. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has provided 250,000 of the tests, and staffing support is available through eTrueNorth.

Persons who want to receive a rapid-results test – available in about 15 minutes -- should register at www.doineedacovid19test.com. Those who test positive through the rapid-results test are urged to get a confirmatory PCR test.